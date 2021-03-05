KRWG News This Week - Lawsuit Over Vaccine Mandate; Texas Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

Another busy week of news, and we have you covered.

We have the region’s in-depth report on a lawsuit against Dona Ana County over its policy to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for some personnel.

Plus…Reaction to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions.

And…we’ll learn about an online application designed to help people in New Mexico dealing with addictions.

We continue our six-part series on New Mexico’s rural heritage. This week, a look at life on the farm in the first part of the 20th century.