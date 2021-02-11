KRWG News This Week - Las Cruces Climate Action Plan; Vaccine Distribution; Push For Legal Cannabis

It's a busy week for regional news, and we have you covered.

In 2020, Las Cruces passed a Climate Action Plan pledging a 19% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and now, the City Council is taking steps to meet the goal. We have the details.

Meeting the goal of equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution is a major challenge for New Mexico and other states. We have an in-depth look at the challenges facing seniors and we'll hear from a veteran physician to get his thoughts on improving the vaccination process.

We'll also learn about the continuing efforts to legalize cannabis in New Mexico. And, we'll hear Peter Goodman's commentary on a proposal to bring universal health coverage to the state.