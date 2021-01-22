KRWG News This Week - Inauguration; New Mexico Legislative Session

It was an extraordinary week, and we bring you some of the most interesting highlights. That includes National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman reading her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration. One of Biden's top priorities is climate change. New Mexico is one of the fastest warming states. And we learn how Las Cruces is working to address the challenge with various efforts to mitigate the effects of a hotter planet. We'll also bring you the most comprehensive coverage of the New Mexico Legislative session. An in-depth report focuses on measures supported by local officials, including the legalization of recreational cannabis. Plus, we'll learn about a proposal to make the redistricting process more transparent. And, commentator Walt Rubel says the virtual session format may increase productivity, allowing for more legislation to make it to the Governor's desk.