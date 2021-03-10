KRWG News This Week - Election Changes In Las Cruces; Replacing Jobs Lost During The Pandemic

Another busy week of news, and we have you covered.

We have the region’s in-depth report on the Las Cruces City Council work session, which dealt with election process changes.

Plus…Reaction to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions…and a look at so-called COVID-19 “long-haulers,” people whose symptoms continue for week, months, or longer.

And…many jobs that ended during this pandemic might not be coming back. We’ll explore the opportunities that could replace those positions lost over the last year.

We continue our six-part series on New Mexico’s rural heritage. This week, a look at commerce in the first part of the 20th century.