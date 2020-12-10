KRWG News This Week - COVID-19 Update; Recreational Cannabis

On the program this week, two in-depth local reports: New Mexico State University is preparing to help the state with its COVID-19 vaccination plans and the city of Las Cruces looks to lower business registration fees.

Plus, we'll start a new series on the proposal to legalize recreational cannabis in New Mexico. This week, a conversation with some state legislators who support the idea. They say it's not just good business, but also an important social justice effort.

All that, plus more of the week's top stories and Walt Rubel's commentary on the need for Congress to approve more COVID-19 relief funding.