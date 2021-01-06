KRWG News This Week - Climate Change In New Mexico; New Park For Las Cruces

This week, we travel to Juarez to meet asylum-seekers affected by the Trump Administration's "Remain in Mexico" program; their future may be brighter with President-elect Biden about to take office. We also hear about a new park being approved for an East Mesa neighborhood in Las Cruces. Fred Martino highlights the economic and environmental benefits of parks with some timely research. Envrionmental relief is more important than ever in New Mexico, as the state faces enormous challenges due to climate change; we'll take a closer look at that issue and the opportunities it presents with the renewable energy business. All that, plus more of the week's top stories and Walt Rubel's thoughts on federal executions during a lame duck Presidency.