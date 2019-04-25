KRWG-FM Set To Broadcast And Host Beer Confidential Live! At The Rio Grande Theatre

Microbreweries have mushroomed in southern New Mexico over the last several years. In the micro-brew industry, it appears that we are living in the best era yet for creativity and variety. And technological advancements continue to expand the possibilities. To celebrate the micro-brew explosion, KRWG-FM is set to broadcast KRWG’s Beer Confidential with free beer sampling on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7 PM.

“This is not just a live radio show,” says Edmundo Resendez, host of KRWG’s Beer Confidential, “It’s a live on-stage show at the Rio Grande Theatre where the audience will be able to participate in the discussion on the science of beer with local brewing experts.”

So, what goes into drinking and enjoying a craft beer? According to KRWG Beer Confidential guest, Catherine Brewer of New Mexico State University, drinking and enjoying a beer is a sequence of sight, smell, taste, and mouthfeel.

“Joining the craft beer community is not about being an expert on beer or knowing all the style guidelines or recognizing all the ingredient aromas; joining the craft beer community is about the exploration process, one flight of samples at a time,” says Brewer, Director of NMSBrew in the University's Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering.

NMSBrew's Stephen Taylor says that New Mexico beers are unique because of the brewer making the beer, the customer selecting the beer, and the ability to get a beer as fresh as possible.

“We have three goals for the education side of NMSBrew: to demonstrate appropriate consumption of beer: for flavor, not just for effect; to expand our palate horizons; and to teach solid technical methodology,” says Taylor.

KRWG’s Beer Confidential Live! at the Rio Grande Theatre is open to the public with free beer samples from Tractor Brewing Company. The show will be broadcast live on KRWG-FM and krwg.org. In addition, the show will be live streamed on KRWG’s Facebook page. Audience members will get a chance to ask questions of our guest beer experts. Doors open at 5:30 PM, the live show is between 7 and 8 PM, and live jazz music outdoors is at 8 PM.