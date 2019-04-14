Khanh Ly (Sky) Cao, Oñate High School

KRWG Public Media features interviews with the Las Cruces Mayor's Top Teens in between programs on KRWG-TV. KRWG is also featuring Top Teens on its website.

Sky is a member of her high school Marksmanship Team, which won numerous matches at competitions in New Mexico and Texas.

She is Executive Officer of NJROTC. Responsible for the management, administration and training of 130 assigned cadets. Plans and participates in community service and outreach. Competes as a member of the Marksmanship, Drill and physical fitness teams. She has achieved the position and rank of Cadet lieutenant while just completing her second year in the unit.

Sky averages over 250 hours per year in support of organizations such as LCPS , VFW Post 6917, Senior Olympics, Morningside Village, and Las Cruces Rod Runners.