Keeping Las Cruces Beautiful

Businesses: It’s time to check and ensure that your staff is making the best use of your solid waste service. A few simple rules, which are also part of the Las Cruces Municipal Code (Sec. 25):

Bag your trash and tie your trash bags! Put trash bags IN the dumpster – not on top and not on the ground. Don’t overfill your dumpster and keep the enclosure clean around your bins.

“Sometimes it’s carelessness, or not understanding the solid waste regulations. But sometimes it’s a matter of high staff turn around in businesses, and new workers forget – or were never taught - best practices,” says Miguel Fernandez Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Solid Waste commercial supervisor. “Employees might use the space around an enclosed bin as extra storage, when in fact our drivers need that space to negotiate the forks on the big commercial trash trucks into grabbing the bin.”

Fernandez explains that if the driver cannot see what’s behind the bin, the wall of the enclosure could be damaged when lifting the bins. “We’re trying to protect business property, but also City property (the big truck) by being careful,” he said.

If the dumpster is overfilled, powerful winds can catch the trash and knock bags on the ground before they can land in the truck. If the bin has untied bags and loose trash, all the odds and ends can rain out around the cab of the truck and land on the ground. Heavy pieces can crack a windshield or knock the mirror right off!

Plus, it makes even more work for the business when they have to pick up what doesn’t make it into the back of the truck.

“If we’re trying to set down the bin and more trash falls that had been stacked around it, we’re not able to put it down correctly in the space and we have to contact the business owner to be able to come back and reset the bin,” Fernandez said.

If you have questions about commercial solid waste at your business, please call LCU Solid Waste, (575) 528-3700.

It might be tempting to keep the area around the commercial dumpster piled high with things that you might not want to store in your business, but Bag it Up, Tie it Closed, and Keep it Clean to make sure that LCU is able to help your business properly manage solid waste disposal.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.