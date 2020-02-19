Keep Las Cruces Beautiful Adds a Fifth President’s Circle Recognition Award

For the fifth consecutive year Keep Las Cruces Beautiful (KLCB) has earned the President’s Circle Recognition Award from Keep America Beautiful.

The award was presented Feb. 12, 2020 to James Woods, KLCB Coordinator, during the annual Keep America Beautiful national conference in Memphis, Tenn.

“This continues to be a very important award for Keep Las Cruces Beautiful to win,” Woods said. “Winning this award definitely puts us in a position to get government funding for the 10 major cleanup programs we have.”

In addition to the “Toss No Mas” and “Great American Cleanup” programs KLCB annually conducts, it also began cleanups in each of the Las Cruces’ six City Council districts in 2019. Those will continue this year.

More than 53 tons of trash was collected in Las Cruces in 2019 from the KLCB cleanups.

Keep Las Cruces Beautiful also provides an after-school program for Las Cruces students, and KLCB’s “Adopt-a-Spot” program continued during 2019. KCLB received $25,700 in grant funding in 2019 to help pay for the cleanups graffiti abatement projects, and educational programming for the public.

