Jumpstart Jazz is in full swing at NMSU this weekend

If you love jazz, this is the weekend to jump in. The Jumpstart Jazz Festival is already in full swing at New Mexico State University, featuring several guest and local artists, including saxophonist Owen Broder, trumpet legend Bobby Shew, retired NMSU trumpet professor Pancho Romero, drummer Ricky Malachi, tuba player Jim Shearer, vocalist Sarah Daughtrey, and many others.

The festival offers “lots of performances, lots of clinics, lots of workshops, lots of opportunities to learn about listen to some great jazz music,” said NMSU’s new trumpet professor Jacob Dalager in this interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. Dalager, who became friends with Owen Broder when they were students at the Eastman School, will also be playing in the festival along with the NMSU Jazz Ensemble and other student groups.

In addition to performing tonight, Broder – who was named 2018 Debut Artist of the Year in NPR Critics Poll – will offer a clinic on Saturday morning on the music of the great alto sax player Johnny Hodges, who played with Duke Ellington for years. Broder will coach an all-star high school quintet made up of talented area students in the music. Trumpet legend Bobby Shew will offer a workshop via Zoom. There will be concerts both Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 at the Atkinson Recital Hall, and sessions afterwards.

Find updates at https://www.facebook.com/NMStateJazz/ and listen to the full interview here:

A conversation with Jacob Dalager

