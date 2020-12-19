Judge dismisses one of New Mexico's education lawsuits

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge in Santa Fe has dismissed one of the education lawsuits that have sprung up against the state or intensified during the coronavirus pandemic. At one point in the lawsuit, the judge ordered state education officials to intervene in the case of a 13-year-old girl with special needs in Hobbs and figure out why here school wasn't providing all of the services called for in her learning plan. The state faces other lawsuits, including one from school boards and administrators over what they describe as state overreach.



