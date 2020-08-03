Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has barred the leader of the group Cowboys for Trump from seeing his son following social media posts and refusing to abide by COVID-19 mask requirements.

District Judge Mary Rosner ruled last month that Couy Griffin can only see his son on Facetime calls after he ignored orders to remove social media photos of his son at Cowboys for Trump events. His ex-wife, Kourtnie Griffin, says the posts have generated online threats.

The judge says Griffin also has defied health orders to put a mask on his son at public events. Griffin says it's unfair that the court will keep his son away from him.