Jewish Food And Folk Festival Coming To Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – Have you ever had homemade matzo ball soup, a warm pastry knish filled with potato and onions, a flavorful noodle kugel, or a piece of rich, chocolate-swirled babka? You can try these delicacies as well as more familiar foods such as a fat pastrami sandwich on rye, braided challah bread, Israeli salad, or kosher hotdogs, at this year’s Jewish Food and Folk Festival.

The Jewish Food and Folk Festival will serve up a one-of-a-kind experience in Las Cruces on Sunday, April 7, from

11am-3pm, Temple Beth-El, 3980 Sonoma Springs Ave., in Las Cruces - rain or shine!

The popular festival will showcase traditional Jewish foods, such as pastrami sandwiches on rye, knishes, kosher hot dogs, chocolate babka, challah, falafel, matzo ball soup, Israeli salad, kugel, hummus, and many more delicacies. It will offer many flavors and an experience that is different from any other in the region. “Bubby’s bakery”, will offer delicious baked goods such as rugelach, chocolate babka, coconut macaroons, chocolate matzo brittle, and a biscotti-like mandelbread.

The festival will not only offer delicious food, but will also feature dancing with the Mesilla Valley International Folk Dancers in which you can join in, live music by local classical guitarist Jake Mossman, a free family fun area with games for young children, a raffle, and the Beth-El Bazaar where attendees can shop for goods.

Admission to the festival is $3, kids under 12 are free, and food will be sold at the event. More information may be found at LCJewishFestival.weebly.com.

This year’s folk festival promises to provide delicious food, fun, and an enjoyable time for everyone! For information contact Aggie Saltman at 575-649-4356 or mzaggieo@gmail.com