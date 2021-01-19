Jailed Cowboys for Trump leader urged to quit county office

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico county official who runs the group Cowboys for Trump and was arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol is facing calls to resign.Otero County Commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt demanded in a statement Tuesday that fellow district commissioner Couy Griffin step down immediately. They say his arrest Sunday by the FBI is a culmination of an endless series of investigations and lawsuits stemming from his promotion of Cowboys for Trump. Griffin faces charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. According to court documents, Griffin told investigators he never entered the building. Video, however, shows him in a restricted area.