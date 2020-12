Anthony Moreno discusses how COVID-19 has affected the borderland community with local health care professionals in the region. This show features: Dolores Gomez Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, Edward Michelson the Chief of Emergency Medicine at University Medical Center in El Paso, Sarah Watkins the Medical Director at West Texas Poison Control Center, and Patti Kelley, Chief Nursing Officer at UNM Hospital.