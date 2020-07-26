Intersecting Lives In Las Cruces

Lives are like intersecting circles, like a kid tossing pebbles into a pond, creating circles that ripple outward, some immediately intersecting and growing together, others touching just briefly before they disappear, leaving the pond still.

Claude Fouilladd grows up in Paris, after the War. There’s a park he loves, Jardin du Luxembourg; and, decades later, he spends a lot of time there with his wife, Sharon, the love of his life.

He ends up teaching at NMSU.

Ilana Lapid grows up in Las Cruces. A young filmmaker and NMSU professor, she makes an award-winning docudrama in Belize about the illegal wildlife trade. About to leave for a film festival in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, she is diagnosed with a rare leukemia that would likely have killed her if she had left. (She recovers.)

After one of Ilana’s last chemotherapy sessions, she meets Claude, now 73, waiting for his first treatment. He has a rare, incurable cancer, certain to kill him within a few years. She reassures him about chemo, and they bond.

Claude writes a poem for Sharon and asks Ilana to make it into a film. A last gift to Sharon; but Ilana has not directed since her illness, and she declines. When she visits Claude in the hospital, he wakes up so happy to see her that she agrees, which fills him with such joy he announces he’ll act in it – and take along as many oxygen tanks as necessary.

They recreate the Paris park on a stage as Claude recalls it. In the poemfilm, an old man (Claude) sits in a rented chair, where he sits every afternoon. He pays the rent with coins so old they’re no longer legal tender. The park attendant accepts the coins then says, “Here’s your change, sir,” and hands them back. “Do you think she’ll come today?” the attendant asks. Claude consults his watch and says she’s already late, and the attendant says perhaps she’ll come tomorrow, and limps off. In postwar France veterans usually held those jobs, and many people were missing – from war or concentration camps, or as refugees. Or maybe Claude is in the next life, awaiting Sharon.

Ilana gets a family friend, a motorcycle-poet grown old, to play the attendant, and films Claude explaining the poem to him. Portraying compassion ain’t hard when you’re watching an exhausted man, running on love and oxygen, working to make a poetic film for his soon-to-be widow.

Ilana also starts making a documentary about Claude, the poem, and the making of the poemfilm. The pandemic interrupts shooting. Claude’s condition worsens; but one day, during a shoot, after he’s started a new course of treatment and he feels great, Claude thinks they have much longer together than supposed. Claude and Sharon dance to “Parlez moi d’amour.”

Suddenly he’s in hospice. Ilana quickly finishes editing the poemfilm and arranges to shoot Claude giving it to Sharon, but because of hospice, they reschedule for the following Sunday. Sunday Claude is no longer around. The film becomes the gift-from-beyond-the-grave that he seems always to have meant it to be.

A wonderful life has been extinguished too soon. There’s a moving short film, and soon there will be the longer documentary. Everyone involved, including Ilana’s wonderful young crew, has given each other a gift that’s all the more precious because we know that, eventually, all our rippling circles will disappear.

Merci, Claude!