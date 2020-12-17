Inmates sue New Mexico prison over lack of virus safeguards

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — More than 50 inmates have sued the Penitentiary of New Mexico claiming the facility near Santa Fe did not protect its inmates from the coronavirus. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the New Mexico Supreme Court was asked to intervene after 56 inmates submitted a handwritten petition alleging safety regulations intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were too lax and caused an outbreak in late October. The lawsuit said prison officials did not conduct enough tests and did not separate inmates from those possibly infected. The New Mexico Corrections Department and governor’s office declined to comment on the pending litigation.



