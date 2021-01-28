Indian education funding at stake in New Mexico legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Indian education advocates in the New Mexico legislature are proposing $153 million in education funding as part of the so-called “tribal remedy framework.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has suggested around $15 million. Despite the gap, Legislators serving large tribal constituents say the administration is starting to embrace tribal remedies and address problems in the education system highlighted in recent lawsuits. State courts have found current funding structures to be deficient and discriminatory, harming Native American, Hispanic, and low-income students. A recent ruling in federal court against state education funding practices was met with a change of tone by state officials.