Independent Announces Write-In Campaign For Congress In New Mexico's 2nd District

Commentary: Steve Jones, a 74 year old retiree and resident of Ruidoso, New Mexico became a qualified candidate for Congress on June 25. 2020. Jones is an Independent Candidate is running on three primary issues; 1) As most voters, Jones was shocked by the hyper-partisanship in Congress over the last two years. 2) Having worked in Socialist & Communist countries, Jones feels that is uniquely qualified to oppose the socialist movement that could destroy social security, welfare, and Medicare. , and 3) Jones wants Congress to undertake a bi-partisan study of Xenophobia to replace political rhetoric with action

Due to the Social Distancing Orders of the Governor, Jones was restricted in interaction with voters and was unable to obtain the required voters’ signatures to be place on the ballot. His registration as a candidate on June 25th, qualifies him to be a “Write-In” candidate.

Jones, like his two opponents, has had to learn non-contact campaigning through social media. Unlike his opponents, he will not be supported by the money and organization of the two major parties.

Thus far, Jones has been active on Twitter, Facebook, text messaging, and direct mail.“ I would like to invite the Southern New Mexico voters to visit my website to see for themselves my extensive education, experience and community involvement.” , Jones said.

Steve Jones Independent Congress Committee