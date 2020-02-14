"If Every Woman Voted..." 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with members of “The 2020 Southern New Mexico Suffrage Alliance,” Eileen VanWie, Josie Miller, and Sadie Valverde in celebration of their first event commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, February 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main Street, encouraging everyone to vote. Their theme this year is “If Every Woman Voted…” with keynote speaker, New Mexico Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse-Oliver. New Mexico ratified the 19th Amendment on February 21, 1920 and was added to the U.S. Constitution on August 26, 1920.

Everyone is encouraged to wear Suffrage costumes for the Reenactment Walk after the program. On Facebook – 2020 Southern New Mexico Suffrage Alliance; email Eileen VanWie at vanwieek@yahoo.com