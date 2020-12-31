I-25 In Las Cruces Closes Following Accident

The Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) responded to simultaneous fires and a Hazardous Materials Mutual Aid request on Thursday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., LCFD received a mutual aid request to assist Doña Ana Fire and Emergency Services Department. On Interstate 25, a semi-truck carrying unleaded fuels was involved in an accident.



The accident involving the semi-truck closed I-25 between mile markers 18 to 32. I-25 southbound at mile post 36 the driving right lane is now open. Northbound traffic remained closed at 6:30 p.m.

LCFD's Hazardous Materials Response Team (HMRT) was asked to assist in mitigating the leaking tanker.

Commercial Vehicle Fire on Lohman

Shortly after 11 a.m., City firefighters responded to a commercial fire at 2210 E. Lohman Ave. The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority (MVRDA) received calls for a large commercial vehicle fire at 11:03 a.m.



Callers to MVRDA reported two large semi-truck trailers that were on fire. The location of the fire was on Divot, between Walton and south Walnut. The first arriving Fire Engine crew reported the fire was spreading from the two semi-trailers to dry grass and impinging on an adjacent cell tower site.



The fire was quickly brought under control by two Fire Engines from Fire Stations No. 2 and Fire Station No. 4. The fire is currently under investigation. There were no reports of injuries.

House Fire

At 11:24 a.m. Thursday, multiple units from LCFD responded to a fire inside an occupied home on south Solano Drive. The total response from LCFD consisted of personnel from Fire Station No. 1, Fire Station No. 2, Fire Station No. 3, Fire Station No. 5, Fire Station No. 7, Fire Station No. 8.



American Medical Response and LCPD provided additional support. LCFD brought the fire under control and worked to ventilate the smoke out of the house. During initial operations, teams rescued several pets from the house.



One occupant of the house was evaluated for smoke inhalation but did not require immediate treatment or transport. No other injuries were reported. An investigation of the fire is ongoing, and there is no estimate of loss or cause determination at this time.



