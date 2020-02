I-10 Eastbound lane reopens

UPDATE: I-10 eastbound right driving lane from milepost 124 to 126 is closed due to a CMV fire. The westbound lanes are now open. Law enforcement is on scene, motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, use extreme caution. Please expect delays.

I-10 eastbound lanes from milepost 120 to 126 were closed this afternoon as was the westbound left passing lane.

Law enforcement is on scene, motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, use extreme caution.

Please expect delays.

Information from NMDOT.