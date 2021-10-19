I-10 Closures Start Thursday Night

ANTHONY – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One along with AUI, Inc. (Contractor) will continue a bridge replacement project in Anthony.

Beginning Thursday, October 21, I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for bridge deck placement.

During these closures, traffic will be detoured through the on – off ramps at milepost 162 (NM 404). Daily contractor hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic control will remain in place 24/7.

Please note, TXDOT has construction closures scheduled on Transmountain roadway overnight, closures will be Sunday October 17th until Thursday October 21st from 9 p.m. till 6 a.m., opening daily.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this work. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.