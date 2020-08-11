Hundreds Of New COVID-19 Cases And 7 Deaths In El Paso

The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases rises to 16,936 with 215 new COVID-19 cases being reported this morning and 325 delayed positive test results being reported by the State. The results have been retroactively placed in the appropriate CDC week and positivity rates for those weeks will be adjusted accordingly.

Seven additional deaths are also being reported bringing the total number of deaths to 307.

The deaths include 1 male in his 40s, 2 males in their 60s, 2 males in their 70s, 1 male in his 80s, and 1 female in her 90s. All 7 patients had underlying health conditions. As a reminder, the deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather between the last week of July and first week of August.

For more information and other data visit EPstrong.org