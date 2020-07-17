Hundreds gather in Albuquerque to protest COVID-19 rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Albuquerque to protest the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and speak out against what some are calling unfair treatment and an infringement of their rights and freedoms. KOB-TV reported that the Protest for Freedom demonstration Thursday at the Civic Plaza included members of Cowboys for Trump, the New Mexico Civil Guard, business owners and religious leaders. The protest was about two hours and remained peaceful.