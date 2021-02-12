House moves to protect students’ hairstyles

LAS CRUCES - School districts in New Mexico would be prohibited from establishing dress codes that restrict hairstyles or the wearing of cultural or religious headdresses under a bill that passed unanimously in the New Mexico House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 11.

House Bill 29 is similar to the CROWN Act (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) passed first in California and now adopted in five other states. Sponsors say the bill is needed in New Mexico to protect students from discrimination.

“No student should ever face hate or discipline at school because of their natural hair or headdresses, especially not in a majority-minority state,” said House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque. “House Bill 29 ensures that students in public schools are treated equitably and are not subjected to policies and procedures that discriminate based on their race or ethnicity.”

Prescribed burns

A bill designed to increase the use of prescribed burns on private lands to reduce the danger of wildfires was passed unanimously Thursday in the House.

Sponsor Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, said the bill will reverse state law dating back to 1892 when suppression was the only fire management tool available. Under that law, those who start a fire can be found liable for double damages, even if they were not negligent. House Bill 57 would require negligence for a landowner to be held liable.

“After more than 100 years of suppressing fire, which is a natural part of our southwestern ecosystem, New Mexico is moving to facilitate prescribed burning as a management tool,” McQueen said.

Medical schools

A bill designed to prevent out-of-state medical schools from snatching residency positions intended for New Mexico graduates passed unanimously in the House Thursday, Feb. 11.

House Bill 23 would require medical schools to facilitate the creation of at least one first-year resident position for every 10 students in the school’s graduating class. They would also be required to execute agreements with at least five hospitals in the state with more than 150 beds.

“This legislation ensures that New Mexico’s residency programs don’t become overwhelmed, helps keep talented med-school graduates within the state and builds the foundation for sustainable and high-quality resident programs,” said sponsor Majority Whip Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces.

All three House bills now move to the Senate.