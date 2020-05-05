House GOP Leader Jim Townsend sends letter to US Attorney General

Commentary: Artesia, NM– House Republican Leader Jim Townsend recently sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr highlighting potential civil rights violations in New Mexico. The letter was sent just days after the 24 House Republican members delivered a letter addressing similar concerns to Governor Lujan Grisham.

The letter raises concerns over the Governor’s mandated closure of small businesses, prohibition of government-determined “non-essential” medical care, and threats of civil fines of which the executive has no discernible authority to impose. Leader Townsend asks the US Attorney General to include New Mexico in any civil rights violation inquiries that his office may be investigating. The House Republican Leader additionally offers to provide support and documentation should any civil rights violations be found in their investigation of the currently in place executive orders.

“The Governor’s actions have made it clear that she will push in any way possible to test the limits of every New Mexican’s constitutional rights,” said House Republican Leader Jim Townsend (R-Artesia), “If civil rights violations have occurred across our country as a result of these mandated closures, I have little doubt that New Mexico will unfortunately be in that mix. I am confident AG Barr will be objective in his examinations of this sensitive issue.”