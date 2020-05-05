Hospital praises lockdown on city on edge of Navajo Nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Medical personnel on the front lines of a rural coronavirus hot spot on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation are praising an aggressive lockdown involving roadblocks and the National Guard as they grapple with infections that have spilled over to hospital staff.

About 30 employees at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup have tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to logistical and psychological challenges at the hospital.

New Mexico has more than 4,030 cases, with 30% of them in McKinley County. The state Supreme Court has rejected a request to release more prison inmates as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.