Hong Kong Disneyland Closes Due To Coronavirus

Hong Kong Disneyland will temporarily close its doors on Wednesday due to a spike in coronavirus cases within the city.

The amusement park's announcement came on Monday, the same day that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced several measures to stop the spread of the virus. According to a report from Bloomberg, the new measures include closure of gyms, amusement parks,and other types of venues for a week.

The park had been open for less than a month, reopening in June after being initially closed in January.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement provided to Bloomberg.

A city health official called the virus' spread in Hong Kong "a bit out of control" according to a report from Asia Times. As of Monday, Hong Kong has seen 1,469 cases of coronavirus and reported just seven deaths according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Disney reopened two of its theme parks in Florida — the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom — on Saturday after a prolonged shutdown. The two others are slated to reopen Wednesday, even as coronavirus cases have spiked in Florida. The state has reported more than 282,000 cases and 4,277 deaths.

