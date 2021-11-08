HomeGrown food show is Nov. 20-21

LAS CRUCES – The seventh-annual HomeGrown event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum.

Admission is $5 per vehicle, and the first 100 vehicles at the event each day will receive a free burlap shopping bag. Cash is encouraged for admission, while pre-event tickets may be purchased by credit card online at www.nmfarmandranchmuseum.org.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture again will be partnering with the Museum to co-host the show. Attendees can expect about 35 vendors, the majority representing a variety of food companies from around the state and all of which are New Mexico Taste the Tradition® and Grown with Tradition® members. Each booth will offer locally produced products, such as award-winning salsas, pecans, baked goods, and sauces, for attendees to sample and purchase. The show also features crafts made from agriculture resources, such as wool, hand-made art, and health products. The event will feature the NMDA’s food demonstration trailer with chefs demonstrating various recipes using products that will be available for sale by vendors.

“The holiday season is the perfect time to showcase New Mexico food, beverages and crafts,” said New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte. “With the return of HomeGrown this year, everyone has an opportunity to support local businesses. New Mexico food products and crafts make perfect gifts and holiday snacks to share with family and friends. Our producers take pride in what they grow, and there is no better way to celebrate the holidays than with locally-grown products. We look forward to seeing everyone at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum for HomeGrown.”

NMDA is also promoting its “Elevate New Mexico Agriculture $5 at a Time” campaign. It aims to inspire every New Mexico household to spend $5, or increase their spending by at least $5 per week, on New Mexico agriculture products year-round.

“The Farm & Ranch staff is excited to welcome everyone back to our signature event, HomeGrown, featuring the New Mexico based products of our talented community,” said Farm & Ranch Museum Executive Director Heather Reed. “In collaboration with our partners at the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, we’re able to showcase the hard work that makes our state unique.”

Attendees are also invited to tour the museum and enjoy the exhibits at no extra cost. The Museum is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces and is a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. The 47-acre facility tells the story of 4,000 years of growing food in New Mexico through a variety of exhibits and demonstrations.

For more information:

(575) 522-4100

www.nmfarmandranchmuseum.org

Information from the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum.