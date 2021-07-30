Highway 70 Scheduled To Be Closed This Morning At 11:30

LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office and White Sands Missile Range have announced that US 70 will be closed at 11:30 a.m. today for approximately one hour.

The roadblocks are scheduled to be located at MM 172 (Blue Block, 2 miles east of the access road to White Sands Missile Range) and near MM 200 (Yellow Block, located near White Sands National Park Headquarters). Nike Avenue is scheduled to be affected by this closure.

All roadblocks are subject to change without notice.

Additional info: WSMR at 575-678-2222 or www.nmroads.com or call 511.