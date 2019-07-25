Highlights of T or C and Sierra County

An interview with Linda DeMarino, Executive Director of MainStreet Truth or Consequences.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Executive Director of MainStreet Truth or Consequences, Linda DeMarino, with monthly “Highlights of Sierra County and T or C.” Elephant Butte Lake higher water levels have increased visitor activity. T or C's "Second Saturday Art Hop" will be held August 10th.

MainStreet Truth Consequences is a grassroots organization with a mission to preserve and enhance historic downtown Truth or Consequences.

Follow "MainStreet Truth or Consequences" at https://torcmainstreet.org; on Facebook, or sign up for the list of monthly events in Sierra County at gosierracounty.com.