High Wind Warning 9am to 9pm Wednesday

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* TIMING...Winds will increase tonight into Wednesday morning. The strongest winds are expected during the late morning and

afternoon hours of Wednesday. Winds will begin to slacken after

sunset.

* WINDS...Winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 mph. Gaps, passes,

and lee east slopes could see gusts 70 to 80 mph.

* IMPACTS...A few areas of local blowing dust possible. Travel

will become quite difficult, especially for high profile vehicles in cross-winds. Buffeting wind gusts may overturn high profile vehicles. Winds will be strong enough to cause damage to structures and vegetation, and possible result in power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.