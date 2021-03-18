Herrell Votes Against Reauthorization of Violence Against Women Act

Commentary: Representative Yvette Herrell put her own politics ahead of the safety of New Mexican women this week, when she voted against reauthorizing and expanding the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). VAWA funds critical programs to support at-risk women, including domestic violence shelters and resources for those who have been sexually assaulted. The program lapsed in 2018 and despite bipartisan support for this important bill, Herrell still refused to vote in favor of reauthorization.

“Yvette Herrell would rather play politics than ensure that New Mexican survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault get the resources they need,” said DPNM Chair Marg Elliston. “This should not be a partisan issue, and Herrell’s refusal to support it shows clearly that she’s more interested in her own politics than what’s best for New Mexico.”