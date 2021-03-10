Herrell Votes Against COVID-19 Relief Bill

Commentary: Representative Yvette Herrell chose once again to put her personal politics ahead of the needs of New Mexicans today when she voted against the American Rescue Plan for the second time. Herrell opposed this critical COVID-19 relief even as local governments, small businesses, and New Mexican families continue to struggle with the public health and economic effects of a global pandemic. The president’s American Rescue Plan is overwhelmingly popular, with recent polling showing that over 70% of Americans support the bill , including over 60% of Republicans.

This bill would provide much needed support to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, with measures including

$1,400 stimulus checks for eligible New Mexicans Increasing the extra unemployment benefits to $300/week and extending the program into September 2021 Expanding the Child Tax Credit to $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 for children under age 6. $7.25 billion to support small-businesses through Paycheck Protection Program loans $48 billion for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing $7.5 billion for vaccine distribution and supply chains $128 billion to help reopen schools quickly and safely $28.5 billion specifically for restaurant relief $15 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advance grants

“Despite the obvious and overwhelming benefits the American Rescue Plan would provide New Mexicans, Representative Herrell once again prioritized her own personal politics over her constituents’ needs,” said DPNM Chair Marg Elliston. “It’s clear that, when faced with a crisis like COVID-19, Herrell cannot be trusted to do what’s right for hardworking families. Southern New Mexicans deserve a leader who will put their interests first, instead of focusing on personal politics.”