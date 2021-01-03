Herrell Takes Office Just Days After Revealing her Refusal to Accept Joe Biden as President-elect

Commentary: Representative Yvette Herrell took office today, less than a week after it was reported that she believes Joe Biden is not the President-elect of the United States. Representative Herrell plans to join Republican lawmakers who will object to the certification of the 2020 election results on January 6th, attempting to nullify the votes of millions of Americans. This last-ditch effort to undermine the 2020 election is so extreme that even Republican Senate leadership refuses to support it, with one Senator saying it’s not “good for the country.”

“Yvette Herrell is beginning her term by putting her political beliefs ahead of the opinions of millions of American voters,” said DPNM Chair Marg Elliston. “Instead of preparing to address serious issues like stopping COVID-19, she has decided her views are more important than the voters and is spreading dangerous misinformation that puts our democracy at risk. From day one, it’s clear that Representative Herrell is more focused on putting herself first than addressing the needs of Southern New Mexicans.” Herrell’s plans to challenge the election results come as some of her Republican colleagues, who are also challenging the certification, suggest resorting to violence if the election is certified on January 6th.