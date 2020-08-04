Herrell gets endorsement ex-Democratic congressman

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A Republican seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in a crucial House seat in New Mexico has picked up an endorsement from a former Democratic congressman. Former U.S. Rep. Harry Teague, who once held Torres Small's seat, said Tuesday he is backing Yvette Herrell in November. Teague says Herrell appreciates the impact the energy industry has on the state and will reach across party lines. Teague held the southern New Mexico seat 2009 until 2011 and was the first Democrat to win the seat in nearly 30 years. He lost after voting for a bill aimed at curbing greenhouse gasses.