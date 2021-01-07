Herrell Casts Vote to Contest Voters’ Decision in 2020 Election

Commentary: After an unprecedented day in American history in which violent protesters entered the U.S. Capitol and derailed Congressional proceedings, Representative Yvette Herrell unabashedly followed through on her threat to object to the certification of election results. This, despite the fact that a number of her Republican colleagues who planned to object to the certification reversed course. The first vote in the decertification effort was defeated by a bipartisan majority including 83 Republican Members of Congress voting to certify the results. Representative Herrell has repeatedly echoed false claims about the 2020 election in an attempt to justify why she is putting her own political beliefs ahead of the voice of American voters.

“This evening, Representative Yvette Herrell likely took the most consequential vote she will ever take in Congress. After a day of riots fueled by election misinformation, conspiracy theories, and divisive rhetoric, Herrell voted to object to the certification of this election. When our country needed its elected officials to honor election results and unite behind a peaceful transition of power, she chose to oppose it,” said DPNM Chair Marg Elliston. “Her cowardice will not be forgotten. Tonight, Herrell decided that her personal politics and fealty to a defeated President Trump is more important than New Mexico and our democracy.”