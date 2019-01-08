Herrell Announces Second Run For Congress In 2020

Commentary: Today, Yvette Herrell announced her candidacy for Congress in New Mexico’s Second District and released the following statement:

"Wages are growing at the fastest pace since 2009, Hispanic and African American unemployment are at record lows, our energy sector is thriving, and 2018 was the best year for manufacturing jobs in 20 years," said Herrell. "Yet liberal politicians like Xochitl Torres Small are doing nothing but “resisting” efforts to make our country a better place for all Americans. Torres Small's very first votes -- for Nancy Pelosi and against protecting our country with common sense border security -- proved that her campaign promise to “work with anyone” was just a cynical attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of the voters.

"I'm running for Congress because I believe New Mexicans deserve a Representative who will work hard every day to keep growing our economy, safeguard our way of life from government overreach, and push for solutions and funding to protect our borders."