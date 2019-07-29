KRWG Public Media features interviews with the Las Cruces Mayor's Top Teens in between programs on KRWG-TV. KRWG is also featuring Top Teens on its website.

Henry Gatica-Gutierrez, Oñate High School, was recognized as a Hispanic National Merit Scholar. He has lettered in academics and maintained a rigorous course load while participating in extra-curricular activities. He is a member of the Science Olympiad team, the baseball team as well as the Marching and Symphonic band.

Henry has spent time helping the Salvation Army and has also volunteered through baseball by participating in the Thanksgiving Turkey/meal delivery to community members in need, the Christmas toy drive for children, and the actual upkeep of the baseball fields for the school.