Heinrich Statement Supporting Vaccination Requirement For Frontline VA Health Care Workers

WASHINGTON (July 26, 2021) – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies, issued the following statement supporting U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that he will require that all frontline health care workers be vaccinated:

“VA health care facilities should be the gold standard for protecting patients and employees from spreading COVID. I strongly support Secretary McDonough’s commitment to make sure frontline VA health care workers are vaccinated – ensuring that the Department is doing everything it can to deliver topnotch care to veterans and help curb this deadly virus."