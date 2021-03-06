Heinrich Secures $110 Million In Emergency Funding For Border Communities

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) secured $110 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to economically support localities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide humanitarian care to migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Here is a statement from Senator Heinrich's office: The measure, which mirrors bipartisan legislation he introduced, was included in the Senate-passed American Rescue Plan Act, a comprehensive $1.9 trillion package to help end the pandemic and provide a bridge for struggling Americans to a fairer, more equitable, and more just post-pandemic economy.

"Local, state, and non-governmental organizations in New Mexico know all too well the burdens created by anti-immigrant policies and mismanagement of the border under the Trump administration," said Heinrich, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "Asylum seekers at our nation's southern border need to be processed according to our laws and the federal government must be prepared, but we also need to support the incredible community-driven efforts to provide assistance as we rebuild our immigration system into one that is safe, fair, and orderly. That is why I am proud to secure this funding for border communities and non-profits that step up to the plate and deliver critical humanitarian aid."

FEMA'S Emergency Food and Shelter Program supplements and expands ongoing work of local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, to provide shelter, food and supportive services to individuals, families, and households who have economic, non-disaster related emergencies.



The American Rescue Plan Act passed the Senate today and now goes back to the House, which must approve it before sending the legislation to the president's desk.