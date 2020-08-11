Heinrich: Pandemic Relief Is Urgent

New Mexico U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich says Congress must approve legislation that will offer significant relief during the pandemic.

He also talked about President Trump's executive actions related to pandemic relief, calling them inadequate.

In addition, Heinrich says Congress must take action to protect funding for the U.S. Post Office, especially considering that many more ballots will be mailed during the upcoming election.

Finally, some progress amid the gridlock. Heinrich talked about how New Mexico will benefit from the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act.