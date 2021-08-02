Heinrich, Luján Welcome $4.7 Million To Combat Opioid Overdose Epidemic

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded $4,714,005 to the New Mexico Department of Health to combat the opioid overdose epidemic. In 2019, opioid overdose-related deaths accounted for 45% of all drug overdose deaths in New Mexico, which is 41% higher than the national average.

The funding is part of the CDC’s Overdose Data to Action program, that focuses on the complex and changing nature of the opioid overdose epidemic and highlights the need for an interdisciplinary, comprehensive, and cohesive public health approach.

“The opioid epidemic has left too many New Mexicans with the heavy burden of seeking treatment and recovery resources – many that are too often underfunded,” said Heinrich, a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. “I’m proud to welcome this much-needed federal funding. I will keep fighting to ensure every New Mexican who needs it can access addiction treatment services and lifesaving care.”

“Far too many families in New Mexico know firsthand how the opioid epidemic has impacted our communities,” said Luján, a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. “These much-needed investments will bolster addiction treatment and care for those seeking treatment. I will continue advocating for innovative solutions to address this crisis and protect the health of New Mexicans.”

The funding will help New Mexico strengthen surveillance and prevention measures across the state that include utilization of department data on opioids, supporting interventions, prescription drug monitoring programs, and improving provider and health system support.