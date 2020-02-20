Health Officials: Hospitals, Clinics Still Reporting Many Cases Of Flu In New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health is telling the state's residents that it's more important to be concerned about the flu than the virus receiving attention globally.

The department said the COVID-19 virus should be subject to "heightened awareness"" but that the flu “remains a more significant illness" in New Mexico.

Health Secretary Kathy Kunke says there haven't been any cases of the virus in New Mexico but that the flu season is continuing with hospitals and clinics still reporting many cases.