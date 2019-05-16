Hawaiian, Celtic, folk, jazz and other musical styles to be showcased at 3rd annual LC Ukefest

From a handful of ukulele enthusiasts who gathered for the first time six years ago, the Las Cruces Ukes has grown and flourished, and this week, will host its 3rd annual Las Cruces Ukefest, with several featured artists coming from around the country to perform, teach, jam and show just how versatile the instrument is. Well over 100 participants – including many from out of state – have already registered for the weekend conference, and more than 300 are expected at the opening concert on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall.

Musicians Kevin Carroll, The Quiet American (a duet featuring Nicole and Aaron Keim), Abe Lagrimas, Jr. and Victoria Vox will perform in Friday’s concert, along with some local musicians, said Las Cruces Uke founder Cheryl Fallstead and music director Bob Hull in this KRWG interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. “They’re such a diverse group of instrumentalists,” Fallstead noted, and they’ll perform or give workshops on Hawaiian, Celtic, folk and work songs, jazz, and “mouth trumpet,” as well as “ukestra,” a group that plays different parts rather than play in unison. “It’s going to be a fun-filled weekend of ukulele-playing and making new friends,” Fallstead said. Listen to hear much more about the festival, how they chose the artists, and a Celtic tune that Hull played in the studio:

A conversation with Bob Hull and Cheryl Fallstead

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.