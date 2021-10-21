KRWG

Haunted Museum at the Las Cruces Museums

By city of las cruces 2 hours ago

  Celebrate Halloween with slimy and creepy and get ready for fall with cozy and earthy activities at “Haunted Museum” hosted by the Las Cruces Museums from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 30. Entry to the museum and program are free, and no registration is required.

Visit the Museum of Nature & Science to get up close and personal with slime mold and make your own glow in the dark slime. Meet the creepy crawlies from the Nature Center. Make a Halloween Boo Balloon with the Museum of Art in the museum’s atrium.

Paint a pumpkin with a fall design and take home a traditional pumpkin pie recipe for your fall events. Celebrate Samhain, the Celtic New Year, by playing games and making a Celtic wreath in the courtyard at the Branigan Cultural Center.

The Museum of Nature & Science is located at 411 N. Main Street and is accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1 Stop 1. For additional information, visit the website at: MUSEUMS | Las Cruces, NM (las-cruces.org) or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.