Harris: Facts Would Help Mr. Teague When Looking At The 2020 Election

Commentary: Congressman Harry Teague’s guest editorial in the (August 5) Las Cruces Sun-News was a surprise. He said that New Mexico needs a congresswoman who “knows and appreciates the impact of the energy industry has on all New Mexico.” I thought he meant Rep. Xochitl Torres Small. Instead he was endorsing her Republican opponent. Mr. Teague, a Democrat who briefly represented New Mexico’s Second Congressional District, hasn’t kept up with Rep. Torres Small’s record of the past two years.

If he had he would have known that Rep. Torres Small has made clear she is willing to work with congressional Democrats and Republicans alike to accomplish what’s best for everyone in her district. He would find, for example, that in a bi-partisan vote in December 2019, Rep. Torres Small voted for $1 billion to fix and expand roads in Southeast New Mexico. The funds not only helped create jobs and make the area’s roads safer, she believes that better roads also provide better access to health care providers.

Earlier this year, she voted against the fracking ban for oil and gas, a decision that was not overly popular in other parts of her district. However, she said the “yes” vote was important for its impact on school funding. Taxes from oil and gas are a major source of funding in the state’s public educational budget

Mr. Teague, I trust this information has been helpful because there is much more to be found on Rep. Torres Small’s congressional website. Check it out, then maybe you’ll decide to throw your support to the congresswoman who works tirelessly in behalf of all her constituents.