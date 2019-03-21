Hard Road Trio to launch their new cd in benefit concert for KRWG

The Hard Road Trio has been playing benefit concerts for KRWG almost since they started playing together 15 years ago, but this month there’s an extra reason to celebrate: it’s a cd-release concert for their latest recording, simply titled, “The Hard Road Trio.”

Trio members Steve Smith, Chris Sanders and Anne Luna bring many influences and musical backgrounds to the group – roots music, bluegrass, folk, jazz, choral, classical and more – but to Smith, those distinctions don’t matter. “It’s all just music to me,” he said in this interview with Sanders and Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. The group's goal for the new recording was to give listeners an experience “that creates the energy of a live performance,” Sanders said. “Of all the projects we’ve ever done, this one really captures that.”

Several friends join them on the tracks. For fiddler Nate Lee, that meant recording his part in a Nashville studio where he lives and laying it over the recording sent to him by the other musicians. Listen here for more about their collaborative music-making, and how they put the tracks together long distance.

The concert takes place on Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at the Rio Grande Theatre in Las Cruces, and tickets are available at krwg.org, and at the Rio Grande Theatre.

A conversation with Chris Sanders and Steve Smith.

